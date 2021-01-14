Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    49th MXG AETC award winners [Image 1 of 5]

    49th MXG AETC award winners

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Mark Shin, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron centralized repair facility journeyman, repairs the core of an F-16 Viper engine, Jan. 14, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Shin made contributions this past year that helped the 49th CMS win the Small Maintenance 2020 Air Education and Training Command Maintenance Effectiveness Award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 15:21
    Photo ID: 6510170
    VIRIN: 210114-F-UE756-1033
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 6.84 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th MXG AETC award winners [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Quion Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    49th MXG AETC award winners
    49th MXG AETC award winners
    49th MXG AETC award winners
    49th MXG AETC award winners
    49th MXG AETC award winners

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holloman Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    Air Education and Training Command
    49th Maintenance Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT