49th MXG AETC award winners

Senior Airman Mark Shin, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron centralized repair facility journeyman, repairs the core of an F-16 Viper engine, Jan. 14, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Shin made contributions this past year that helped the 49th CMS win the Small Maintenance 2020 Air Education and Training Command Maintenance Effectiveness Award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe)

