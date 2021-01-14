49th MXG AETC award winners

Senior Airman Trenton Newmon, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron armament team member, repairs a centerline pylon, Jan. 14, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. For his achievements this past year, Newman was awarded the 2020 Air Education and Training Command Munitions Technician of the Year Award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe)
