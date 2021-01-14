49th MXG AETC award winners

(From left to right) Airman 1st Class Zach Schrader, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron centralized repair facility journeyman and Airman Basic LaJon Singleton, 49th CMS CRF apprentice, assemble the front fan duct for an F-16 Viper, Jan. 14, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Schrader and Singleton made contributions this past year that helped the 49th CMS win the Small Maintenance 2020 Air Education and Training Command Maintenance Effectiveness Award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe)

