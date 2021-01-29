KFOR conducts PAP rehearsal

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, initiate the exercise during a pre-accident plan rehearsal at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo on Jan. 29, 2021. Aviation personnel, military police, refuelers and the Camp Bondsteel Fire Department responded to a simulated aircraft emergency involving a UH-60 Black Hawk. During the exercise, there was a simulated broken fuel line. The refuelers assured any accelerants were removed from the scene. The MPs secured the scene, and the CBFD responded to the event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Zachary M. Zippe)

Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 02.05.2021 Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ by SGT Zachary Zippe