KFOR conducts PAP rehearsal

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Lee Fuller, aviation safety officer assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force talks with the Camp Bondsteel Fire Department following a pre-accident plan rehearsal at the Camp Bondsteel air refueling point Jan. 29, 2021. Aviation personnel, military police, refuelers and the CBFD responded to a simulated aircraft emergency involving a UH-60 Blackhawk. The forward arm and refueling point where the rehearsal was conducted is one of the areas where aviation crew members assume the most risk. Regular training reduces that risk, minimizes equipment damage and saves lives. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Zachary M. Zippe)

Date Taken: 01.29.2021
Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ