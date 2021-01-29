KFOR conducts PAP rehearsal

Damian Gonzales, deputy fire chief of the Camp Bondsteel Fire Department, briefs his crew and U.S. personnel after a pre- accident plan rehearsal at the Camp Bondsteel air refueling point Jan. 29, 2021. Aviation personnel, military police, refuelers and the Camp Bondsteel Fire Department responded to a simulated aircraft emergency involving a UH-60 Blackhawk. The forward arm and refueling point where the rehearsal was conducted is one of the areas where aviation crew members assume the most risk. Regular training reduces that risk, minimizes equipment damage and saves lives. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Zachary M. Zippe)

