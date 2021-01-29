Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR conducts PAP rehearsal [Image 19 of 21]

    KFOR conducts PAP rehearsal

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Zachary Zippe 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Damian Gonzales, deputy fire chief of the Camp Bondsteel Fire Department, briefs his crew and U.S. personnel after a pre- accident plan rehearsal at the Camp Bondsteel air refueling point Jan. 29, 2021. Aviation personnel, military police, refuelers and the Camp Bondsteel Fire Department responded to a simulated aircraft emergency involving a UH-60 Blackhawk. The forward arm and refueling point where the rehearsal was conducted is one of the areas where aviation crew members assume the most risk. Regular training reduces that risk, minimizes equipment damage and saves lives. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Zachary M. Zippe)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR conducts PAP rehearsal [Image 21 of 21], by SGT Zachary Zippe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Firefighter
    MP
    aviation
    UH-60
    refueler

