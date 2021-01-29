KFOR conducts PAP rehearsal

Members of the Camp Bondsteel Fire Department give first aid to a simulated casualty during a pre-accident plan rehearsal at the Camp Bondsteel air refueling point Jan. 29, 2021. Aviation personnel, military police, refuelers and the CBFD responded to a simulated aircraft emergency involving a UH-60 Blackhawk. After a fuel line broke and started the aircraft on fire, the CBFD safely extinguished the fire, allowing them to extract the simulated casualties from the aircraft. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Zachary M. Zippe)

