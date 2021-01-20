U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kenneth Greene, 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron training NCO in charge, points a simulated M-18 while wearing a virtual reality (VR) system at Al Dhafra Air Base (ADAB), United Arab Emirates, Jan. 20, 2020. The VR system allows members to participate in various simulated scenarios, preparing them for real-world situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Guerrisky)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 23:40
|Photo ID:
|6509393
|VIRIN:
|210120-F-HJ760-1001
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|166.76 KB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 380th ESFS train in virtual reality [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
