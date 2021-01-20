380th ESFS train in virtual reality

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Rory Menard, 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron logistics and supply superintendent, calibrates a virtual reality (VR) system at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 20, 2020. The VR system is a shooting simulator, with a variety of different simulated law enforcement scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

Date Taken: 01.20.2021
Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE