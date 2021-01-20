U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Frank Unsioug, 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor, uses a virtual reality (VR) system in a simulated response at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 20, 2020. The VR system is a way for security forces to build confidence in a simulated environment before responding to a real-life scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 23:40
|Photo ID:
|6509389
|VIRIN:
|210120-F-DN281-1006
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|171.06 KB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 380th ESFS train in virtual reality [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
