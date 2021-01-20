Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    380th ESFS train in virtual reality [Image 1 of 5]

    380th ESFS train in virtual reality

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Frank Unsioug, 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor, uses a virtual reality (VR) system in a simulated response at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 20, 2020. The VR system is a way for security forces to build confidence in a simulated environment before responding to a real-life scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

