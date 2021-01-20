A virtual reality (VR) system lays on the ground at Al Dhafra Air Base (ADAB), United Arab Emirates, Jan. 20, 2020. The VR system allows personnel to participate in simulated scenarios from inside their own training complexes which saves the squadron time that would normally be spent traveling out to the range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2021 Date Posted: 02.04.2021 23:40 Photo ID: 6509390 VIRIN: 210120-F-DN281-1028 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 241.95 KB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 380th ESFS train in virtual reality [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.