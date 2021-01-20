U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Frank Unsioug (left), 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron (ESFS) combat arms instructor, uses a virtual reality (VR) system in a virtual response as Master Sgt. Kenneth Greene (right), 380th ESFS training NCO in charge, analyzes his performance at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 20, 2020. Greene was able to monitor personnel using the VR system by seeing the trainee’s point of view on monitors and giving them feedback on their performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2021 Date Posted: 02.04.2021 23:40 Photo ID: 6509391 VIRIN: 210120-F-DN281-1023 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 177.71 KB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 380th ESFS train in virtual reality [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.