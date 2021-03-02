Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Essex First Pacific Fleet Ship to Receive Vaccinations Aboard Ship [Image 6 of 14]

    Essex First Pacific Fleet Ship to Receive Vaccinations Aboard Ship

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brett McMinoway 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 3, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Alyssa Mojica, from National City, Calif., administers the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John McGovern, from Pensacola, Fla., aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). This marked the first time personnel received vaccines aboard a Pacific Fleet warship. Essex is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd class Brett McMinoway)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 19:17
    Photo ID: 6509244
    VIRIN: 210203-N-EB193-1034
    Resolution: 4471x2976
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: PENSACOLA, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Essex First Pacific Fleet Ship to Receive Vaccinations Aboard Ship [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Brett McMinoway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS ESSEX
    LHD 2
    navy

