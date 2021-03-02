Essex First Pacific Fleet Ship to Receive Vaccinations Aboard Ship

SAN DIEGO (Feb. -3, 2021) Capt. Aaron Taylor, executive officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), receives the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine aboard the ship. This marked the first time personnel received vaccines aboard a Pacific Fleet warship. Essex is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jenna Dobson)
