Essex First Pacific Fleet Ship to Receive Vaccinations Aboard Ship

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 3, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Brandon Smith, from Greenville, S.C., prepares syringes of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) . This marked the first time personnel received vaccines aboard a Pacific Fleet warship. Essex is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brett McMinoway)

Date Taken: 02.03.2021
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US