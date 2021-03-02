SAN DIEGO (Feb. 3, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Christopher Hawthorne, from Centreville, Miss., prepares vaccine cards for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). This marked the first time personnel received vaccines aboard a Pacific Fleet warship. Essex is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brett McMinoway)
This work, Essex First Pacific Fleet Ship to Receive Vaccinations Aboard Ship [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Brett McMinoway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
