Essex First Pacific Fleet Ship to Receive Vaccinations Aboard Ship

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 3, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Alyssa Mojica, from National City, Calif., administers the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Ashley Draper, from Jackson, Ga., aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). This marked the first time personnel received vaccines aboard a Pacific Fleet warship. Essex is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jenna Dobson)

