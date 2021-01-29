Ospreys soar over the CENTCOM AOR

U.S. Air Force CV-22 Ospreys fly in formation in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 29, 2021.The CV-22s mission is to conduct long-range infiltration, exfiltration and resupply missions in the USCENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes)

