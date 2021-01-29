A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender flight engineer conducts a pre-flight inspection before a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 27, 2021. The KC-10 delivers U.S. Air Forces Central a global reach, refueling capability to support joint and coalition aircraft throughout the USCENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 06:18
|Photo ID:
|6507853
|VIRIN:
|210129-F-CC297-0018
|Resolution:
|2849x1896
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|7
This work, Ospreys soar over the CENTCOM AOR [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Sean Carnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
