    Ospreys soar over the CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender flight engineer conducts a pre-flight inspection before a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 27, 2021. The KC-10 delivers U.S. Air Forces Central a global reach, refueling capability to support joint and coalition aircraft throughout the USCENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 06:19
    Photo ID: 6507855
    VIRIN: 210129-F-CC297-0025
    Resolution: 5297x3524
    Size: 5.3 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ospreys soar over the CENTCOM AOR [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Sean Carnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    KC-10
    CV-22
    AFCENT
    1 CTCS
    USAF

