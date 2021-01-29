Ospreys soar over the CENTCOM AOR

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle takes off in front of a KC-10 Extender in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 29, 2021. The F-15E Strike Eagle is a dual-role fighter designed to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes)

