Ospreys soar over the CENTCOM AOR

A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender refuels a CV-22 Osprey in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 29, 2021. The CV-22s mission is to conduct long-range infiltration, exfiltration and resupply missions in the USCENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes)

