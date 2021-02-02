Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine tests equipment [Image 8 of 8]

    Marine tests equipment

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Theodore Lee 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    210202-N-FA868-1202 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 2, 2021) Lance Cpl. Noah Friend, from Leesburg, Va., assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), tests the lift mechanism on a personnel lift in the hangar bay of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Theodore C. Lee)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 22:34
    Photo ID: 6507670
    VIRIN: 210202-N-FA868-1202
    Resolution: 4724x3149
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    TAGS

    AIMD
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    LHA 6
    USS America (LHA 6)
    USS Americamerica

