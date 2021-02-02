USS America (LHA 6) Conducts ATFP Drill

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 02, 2021) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Julio Jesus from Nanakuli, Hawaii, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), participates in an anti-terrorism force protection drill in the ship’s hangar bay. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

