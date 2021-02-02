USS America (LHA 6) Conducts ATFP Drill

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 02, 2021) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct an anti-terrorism force protection drill in the ship’s hangar bay. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Date Taken: 02.02.2021
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
by SN Jonathan Berlier