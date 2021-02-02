Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts ATFP Drill [Image 4 of 8]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts ATFP Drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jonathan Berlier 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 02, 2021) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct an anti-terrorism force protection drill in the ship’s hangar bay. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 22:33
    Photo ID: 6507666
    VIRIN: 210202-N-BT681-1005
    Resolution: 4724x3149
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

