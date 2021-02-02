Sailor conducts routine maintenance on a fire hose.

210202-N-FA868-1177 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 2, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Joshua Vasquez, from Tampa Bay, Fla., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), conducts routine maintenance on a fire hose. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Theodore C. Lee)

Date Taken: 02.02.2021 Date Posted: 02.03.2021 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA