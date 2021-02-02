Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor conducts routine maintenance on a fire hose. [Image 1 of 8]

    Sailor conducts routine maintenance on a fire hose.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Theodore Lee 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    210202-N-FA868-1177 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 2, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Joshua Vasquez, from Tampa Bay, Fla., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), conducts routine maintenance on a fire hose. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Theodore C. Lee)

    This work, Sailor conducts routine maintenance on a fire hose. [Image 8 of 8], by SA Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

