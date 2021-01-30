Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Defender 21-1 [Image 10 of 11]

    Pacific Defender 21-1

    GUAM

    01.30.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Amir Young 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A Defender with the 736th Security Forces Squadron participates in jungle reconnaissance during Pacific Defender 21-1, January 28, 2021. This long-standing exercise pre-empts Cope North 21 and is designed to enhance multilateral air operations among security forces of the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Japan Air Self Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amir R. Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 22:44
    Photo ID: 6507661
    VIRIN: 210130-F-XT896-1140
    Resolution: 3855x3084
    Size: 6.35 MB
    Location: GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Defender 21-1 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Amir Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

