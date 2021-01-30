A Defender with the 736th Security Forces Squadron participates in jungle reconnaissance during Pacific Defender 21-1, January 28, 2021. This long-standing exercise pre-empts Cope North 21 and is designed to enhance multilateral air operations among security forces of the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Japan Air Self Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amir R. Young)

