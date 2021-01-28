Defenders with the 736th Security forces Squadron demonstrate cornering techniques and urban-combat during Pacific Defender 21-1, January 28, 2021. This long-standing exercise pre-empts Cope North 21 and is designed to enhance multilateral air operations among security forces of the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Koku-Jieitai and Royal Australian Air force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amir R. Young)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 22:44
|Photo ID:
|6507653
|VIRIN:
|210128-F-XT896-1072
|Resolution:
|4650x3720
|Size:
|7.01 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
