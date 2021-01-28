Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Defender 21-1 [Image 3 of 11]

    Pacific Defender 21-1

    GUAM

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Amir Young 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A 736th Security forces Squadron sentry demonstrates cornering techniques and urban-combat during Pacific Defender 21-1, January 28, 2021. This long-standing exercise pre-empts Cope North 21 and is designed to enhance multilateral air operations among security forces of the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Koku-Jieitai and Royal Australian Air force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amir R. Young)

