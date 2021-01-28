Airfield Defense Guards with the No. 2 Security Forces Squadron, Royal Australian Air Force, demonstrates urban-combant scenarios during Pacific Defender 21-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, January 26, 2021. This long-standing exercise pre-empts Cope North 21 and is designed to enhance multilateral air operations among security forces of the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Japan Air Self Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force.

