Pacific Defender 21-1 participants practice manuevering and urban-combat. This long-standing exercise pre-empts Cope North 21 and is designed to enhance multilateral air operations among security forces of the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Japan Air Self Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amir R. Young)

