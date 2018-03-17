Senior Airman Winford Lewis, 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, climbs out of the cockpit of an F-35 Lightning II fighter jet after a pre-flight check during Red Flag 21-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb 2, 2021. During Red Flag, maintenance Airmen work several shifts to ensure that airframes are available and ready to continue training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2018 Date Posted: 02.03.2021 20:22 Photo ID: 6507595 VIRIN: 210202-F-BN304-0164 Resolution: 3538x2354 Size: 7.14 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Light it up, Red Flag F-35 night maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Alexandre Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.