Light it up, Red Flag F-35 night maintenance

Senior Airman Kyle Robin, 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, shuts down an air conditioning unit after conducting pre-flight checks on an F-35 Lightning II fighter jet at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb 2, 2021. During Red Flag, maintenance Airmen train alongside their flying counterparts as if they would operate in a deployed environment to include a high operations tempo to give them a better training scenario and improve their effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

Date Taken: 03.17.2018 Date Posted: 02.03.2021 Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US