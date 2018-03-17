Aircraft maintenance Airmen assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Bolt Aircraft Maintenance Unit, perform preflight checks for several F-35 Lightning II fighter jets during Red Flag 21-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb 2, 2021. The night-time training during Red Flag allows aircrews and the Airmen supporting operations a chance to test their ability to perform as they would during combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2018
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 20:22
|Photo ID:
|6507594
|VIRIN:
|210202-F-BN304-0261
|Resolution:
|3538x2354
|Size:
|4.67 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Light it up, Red Flag F-35 night maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Alexandre Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT