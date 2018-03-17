Light it up, Red Flag F-35 night maintenance

Aircraft maintenance Airmen assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Bolt Aircraft Maintenance Unit, perform preventive maintenance for an F-35 Lightning II fighter jet during Red Flag 21-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb 2, 2021. Red Flag is held several times a year to bring a realistic multi-domain training exercise, providing combat readiness and survivability of participants in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)
