    Light it up, Red Flag F-35 night maintenance [Image 2 of 6]

    Light it up, Red Flag F-35 night maintenance

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2018

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Aircraft maintenance Airmen assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Bolt Aircraft Maintenance Unit, perform preventive maintenance for an F-35 Lightning II fighter jet during Red Flag 21-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb 2, 2021. Red Flag is held several times a year to bring a realistic multi-domain training exercise, providing combat readiness and survivability of participants in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

