Senior Airman Winford Lewis, 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, conducts pre-flight avionics checks on an F-35 Lightning II fighter jet during Red Flag 21-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb 2, 2021. During Red Flag, maintenance Airmen train alongside their flying counterparts as if they would operate in a deployed environment to include a high operations tempo to give them a better training scenario and improve their effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2018
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 20:21
|Photo ID:
|6507591
|VIRIN:
|210202-F-BN304-0120
|Resolution:
|3538x2354
|Size:
|6.77 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Light it up, Red Flag F-35 night maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Alexandre Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
