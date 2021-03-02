Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO Delaware provides Valentine’s Day gift bags to AFMES [Image 3 of 4]

    USO Delaware provides Valentine’s Day gift bags to AFMES

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Trujillo 

    Armed Forces Medical Examiner System

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jadow Hughes (left), Armed Forces Medical Examiner System forensic toxicology technician, receives a Valentine’s Day gift bag from U.S. Navy HN Ana Montgomery, AFMES medical logistician at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Feb. 3, 2021. The USO Delaware provided the gift bags to service members to bring a morale-boosting event to the organization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)

