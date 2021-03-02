USO Delaware provides Valentine’s Day gift bags to AFMES

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Erick Romanperez, Armed Forces Medical Examiner System, Department of Defense quality assurance laboratory chief, receives a Valentine’s Day gift bag from U.S. Navy HN Ana Montgomery, AFMES medical logistician at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Feb. 3, 2021. The USO Delaware provided the gift bags to service members to bring a morale-boosting event to the organization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)
