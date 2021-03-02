U.S. Navy HN Ana Montgomery (left), Armed Forces Medical Examiner System medical logistician and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Bryon Killoren, AFMES patient services NCO, prepare to deliver Valentine’s Day gift bags provided by the USO Delaware at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Feb. 3, 2021. Montgomery is the active duty liaison who helps with morale-boosting events between the USO and AFMES. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Date Posted: 02.03.2021 16:05 Photo ID: 6507287 VIRIN: 210203-F-NA343-1006 Resolution: 3540x2360 Size: 2.43 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USO Delaware provides Valentine’s Day gift bags to AFMES [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Robert Trujillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.