USO Delaware provides Valentine’s Day gift bags to AFMES

Members of the Office of the Armed Forces Medical Examiner display Valentine’s Day gift bags provided by USO Delaware at the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System, Dover Air Force Base, Del., Feb. 3, 2021. The USO is an American nonprofit-charitable corporation that provides entertainment, social facilities, and other programs to members of the U. S. Armed Forces and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)

Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US