    USO Delaware provides Valentine’s Day gift bags to AFMES [Image 1 of 4]

    USO Delaware provides Valentine’s Day gift bags to AFMES

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Trujillo 

    Armed Forces Medical Examiner System

    Members of the Office of the Armed Forces Medical Examiner display Valentine’s Day gift bags provided by USO Delaware at the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System, Dover Air Force Base, Del., Feb. 3, 2021. The USO is an American nonprofit-charitable corporation that provides entertainment, social facilities, and other programs to members of the U. S. Armed Forces and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 16:05
    Dover AFB
    AFMES

