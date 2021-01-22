Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kansas Guardsmen support presidential inauguration [Image 7 of 12]

    Kansas Guardsmen support presidential inauguration

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Maj. Margaret Ziffer 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Kansas National Guard Soldiers and Airmen meet with Roger Marshall, U.S. Senator for Kansas, when he greeted them Jan. 24 at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. More than 250 Kansas National Guard Soldiers and Airmen travelled to D.C. Jan. 17 to provide security in support of the presidential inauguration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Liz Nugent, 190th Air Refueling Wing.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 11:33
    Photo ID: 6506820
    VIRIN: 210124-Z-DG846-073
    Resolution: 4032x2268
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kansas Guardsmen support presidential inauguration [Image 12 of 12], by MAJ Margaret Ziffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kansas Guardsmen support presidential inauguration
    Kansas Guardsmen support presidential inauguration
    Kansas Guardsmen support presidential inauguration
    Kansas Guardsmen support presidential inauguration
    Kansas Guardsmen support presidential inauguration
    Kansas Guardsmen support presidential inauguration
    Kansas Guardsmen support presidential inauguration
    Kansas Guardsmen support presidential inauguration
    Kansas Guardsmen support presidential inauguration
    Kansas Guardsmen support presidential inauguration
    Kansas Guardsmen support presidential inauguration
    Kansas Guardsmen support presidential inauguration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kansas Guardsmen support presidential inauguration

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Presidential Inauguration
    Kansas Proud!

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT