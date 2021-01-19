Kansas Guardsmen support presidential inauguration

Kansas National Guardsmen pose with the Kansas flag in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Jan 24. More than 250 Kansas National Guard Soldiers and Airmen travelled to D.C. Jan. 17 to provide security in support of the presidential inauguration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Liz Nugent, 190th Air Refueling Wing.)

Date Taken: 01.19.2021 Date Posted: 02.03.2021 by MAJ Margaret Ziffer