    Kansas Guardsmen support presidential inauguration [Image 12 of 12]

    Kansas Guardsmen support presidential inauguration

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    01.30.2021

    Photo by Maj. Margaret Ziffer 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Kyle Runyon of Topeka, Kansas, noncommissioned officer in charge of Task Force Kansas, the contingent of Kansas Guardsmen sent to the U.S. Capital region, receives a coin from Brig. Gen. John Driscoll, task force commander for Capitol grounds, on behalf of Gen. James McConville, chief of staff of the Army, for dedicated service running the Supreme Court of the United States security
    operations as part of Team Capitol Jan 30. Runyon was one of three coin recipients, selected as a testament to his professionalism and leadership. (Courtesy photo).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 11:33
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kansas Guardsmen support presidential inauguration [Image 12 of 12], by MAJ Margaret Ziffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Presidential Inauguration
    Kansas Proud!

