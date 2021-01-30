Staff Sgt. Kyle Runyon of Topeka, Kansas, noncommissioned officer in charge of Task Force Kansas, the contingent of Kansas Guardsmen sent to the U.S. Capital region, receives a coin from Brig. Gen. John Driscoll, task force commander for Capitol grounds, on behalf of Gen. James McConville, chief of staff of the Army, for dedicated service running the Supreme Court of the United States security

operations as part of Team Capitol Jan 30. Runyon was one of three coin recipients, selected as a testament to his professionalism and leadership. (Courtesy photo).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2021 Date Posted: 02.03.2021 11:33 Photo ID: 6506825 VIRIN: 210130-Z-DG846-002 Resolution: 470x352 Size: 39.19 KB Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kansas Guardsmen support presidential inauguration [Image 12 of 12], by MAJ Margaret Ziffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.