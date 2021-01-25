Kansas National Guard Soldiers and Airmen pose with the Kansas flag inside the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Jan 24. More than 250 Kansas National Guard Soldiers and Airmen travelled to D.C. Jan. 17 to provide security in support of the presidential inauguration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Liz Nugent, 190th Air Refueling Wing.)
Kansas Guardsmen support presidential inauguration
