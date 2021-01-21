Col. Michael Venerdi, Kansas National Guard Chief of Staff, meets with Ron Estes and Sharice Davids, Kansas’ fourth and third Congressional District representatives to the U.S. House of Representatives, respectively, Jan. 24 at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. More than 250 Kansas National Guard Soldiers and Airmen travelled to D.C. Jan. 17 to provide security in support of the presidential inauguration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Liz Nugent, 190th Air Refueling Wing.)

Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 02.03.2021 Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US This work, Kansas Guardsmen support presidential inauguration, by MAJ Margaret Ziffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.