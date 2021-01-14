Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Atlas Air Delivers a New Group of Warfighters [Image 3 of 5]

    Atlas Air Delivers a New Group of Warfighters

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Paul Duquette 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    The newest members of 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing arrived January 14, 2021 to support operation Inherent Resolve, somewhere in an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 06:53
    Photo ID: 6506522
    VIRIN: 210114-Z-IN381-0040
    Resolution: 8131x5420
    Size: 15.97 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atlas Air Delivers a New Group of Warfighters [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Paul Duquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brigadier General Kunkel takes off for a night flight
    Col. Crowell Officiates Radar Dedication Ceremony
    Atlas Air Delivers a New Group of Warfighters
    Members of the 332 Air Expeditionary Wing Participate in a Martin Luther King Memorial 5K Fun Run
    Members of the 332 Air Expeditionary Wing Hanging Out

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    332 aew
    atlas air
    new comers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT