Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Members of the 332 Air Expeditionary Wing Participate in a Martin Luther King Memorial 5K Fun Run [Image 4 of 5]

    Members of the 332 Air Expeditionary Wing Participate in a Martin Luther King Memorial 5K Fun Run

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Paul Duquette 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    The Saturday morning before Martin Luther King's Memorial day, diversity and inclusion was the theme of the day when Red Tail servicemembers at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia participated in a tribute fun run 5K to MLK on 15 Jan. 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 06:53
    Photo ID: 6506523
    VIRIN: 210116-Z-IN381-0012
    Resolution: 3667x5501
    Size: 10.95 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of the 332 Air Expeditionary Wing Participate in a Martin Luther King Memorial 5K Fun Run [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Paul Duquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brigadier General Kunkel takes off for a night flight
    Col. Crowell Officiates Radar Dedication Ceremony
    Atlas Air Delivers a New Group of Warfighters
    Members of the 332 Air Expeditionary Wing Participate in a Martin Luther King Memorial 5K Fun Run
    Members of the 332 Air Expeditionary Wing Hanging Out

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    5k run
    MLK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT