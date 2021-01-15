The Saturday morning before Martin Luther King's Memorial day, diversity and inclusion was the theme of the day when Red Tail servicemembers at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia participated in a tribute fun run 5K to MLK on 15 Jan. 2021.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 02.03.2021 06:53 Photo ID: 6506523 VIRIN: 210116-Z-IN381-0012 Resolution: 3667x5501 Size: 10.95 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Members of the 332 Air Expeditionary Wing Participate in a Martin Luther King Memorial 5K Fun Run [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Paul Duquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.