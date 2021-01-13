Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Col. Crowell Officiates Radar Dedication Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    Col. Crowell Officiates Radar Dedication Ceremony

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Paul Duquette 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    January 13 marked a special day for the radar specialists from the 332 Air Expeditionary Wing when the newest tool in their arsenal was officially opened for business during a ceremony officiated by Col. Matthew Crowell, the vice wing commander of the 332 AEW. The ceremony took place in an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 06:53
    Photo ID: 6506521
    VIRIN: 210113-Z-IN381-0026
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 24.05 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Crowell Officiates Radar Dedication Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Paul Duquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brigadier General Kunkel takes off for a night flight
    Col. Crowell Officiates Radar Dedication Ceremony
    Atlas Air Delivers a New Group of Warfighters
    Members of the 332 Air Expeditionary Wing Participate in a Martin Luther King Memorial 5K Fun Run
    Members of the 332 Air Expeditionary Wing Hanging Out

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    radar
    col. crowell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT