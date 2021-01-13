Col. Crowell Officiates Radar Dedication Ceremony

January 13 marked a special day for the radar specialists from the 332 Air Expeditionary Wing when the newest tool in their arsenal was officially opened for business during a ceremony officiated by Col. Matthew Crowell, the vice wing commander of the 332 AEW. The ceremony took place in an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 06:53
|Photo ID:
|6506521
|VIRIN:
|210113-Z-IN381-0026
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|24.05 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
