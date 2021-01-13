January 13 marked a special day for the radar specialists from the 332 Air Expeditionary Wing when the newest tool in their arsenal was officially opened for business during a ceremony officiated by Col. Matthew Crowell, the vice wing commander of the 332 AEW. The ceremony took place in an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2021 Date Posted: 02.03.2021 06:53 Photo ID: 6506521 VIRIN: 210113-Z-IN381-0026 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 24.05 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Crowell Officiates Radar Dedication Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Paul Duquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.