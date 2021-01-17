Date Taken: 01.17.2021 Date Posted: 02.03.2021 06:53 Photo ID: 6506524 VIRIN: 210117-Z-IN381-0004 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 25.39 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Members of the 332 Air Expeditionary Wing Hanging Out [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Paul Duquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.